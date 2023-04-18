Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.76. Winmark has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $337.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total value of $1,608,402.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,638.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,003 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 12.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 28.1% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Winmark during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the third quarter worth $765,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

