WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. WNS has set its FY23 guidance at $3.82-3.89 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.82-$3.89 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WNS opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

