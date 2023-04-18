World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Sells 2,700 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,253 shares in the company, valued at $62,470,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. 12,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $209.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.79. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

