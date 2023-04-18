World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $71.74 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $71.74 million and $741,807.56 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00070676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000187 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,213,487 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

