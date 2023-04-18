WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $284.79 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.79 million and approximately $0.95 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00026830 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02847932 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

