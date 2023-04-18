Wrapped TRON Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $6.77 billion and $1.43 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0660463 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,356,604.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

