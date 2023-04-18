X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 157,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,677. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

