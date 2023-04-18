X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.53. 605,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

