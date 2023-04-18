X Square Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.04.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.26. 81,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,937. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average of $340.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

