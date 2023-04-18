X Square Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 414,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. 254,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

