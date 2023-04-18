X Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 207,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

