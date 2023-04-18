X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXO shares. Cowen started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 122,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,087. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

