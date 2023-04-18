X Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,119 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.37. 4,125,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,281,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $560.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.66.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

