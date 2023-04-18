X Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 426 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 147.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3 %

NOC stock traded up $6.14 on Tuesday, reaching $480.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

