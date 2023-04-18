X Square Capital LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 371,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 250,261 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,833 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

