Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. 570,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

