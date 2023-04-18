Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Sells $500,480.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.55. 1,126,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,519. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $137.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

