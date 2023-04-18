Zcash Price Tops $42.59 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $42.59 or 0.00141164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $695.48 million and approximately $24.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00037247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

