1,126 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Down 12.5 %

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.43.

CDW stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

