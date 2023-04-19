14,462 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.57. 766,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

