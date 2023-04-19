149,183 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 149,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. 472,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,238. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.