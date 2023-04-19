1,567 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.33. 1,945,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,302. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.
