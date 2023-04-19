17,797 Shares in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Separately, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MRSK opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Profile

The Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (MRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund shifts allocations between fixed income and equity securities, managing risks through option overlay strategies. MRSK was launched on Jun 25, 2020 and is managed by Agility Shares.

