180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,457 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.