180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.71) to GBX 5,380 ($66.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $81.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

