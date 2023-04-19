180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 404,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

