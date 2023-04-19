180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $274.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

