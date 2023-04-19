180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REMX stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

