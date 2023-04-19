180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.86 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

