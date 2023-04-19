180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,962 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

