180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

