180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,222 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

