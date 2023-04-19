180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,564 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

