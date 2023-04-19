180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,251,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.88. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

