19,513 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

