1st Source (SRCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

1st Source stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. 1st Source has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRCE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

