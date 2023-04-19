20,950 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. 211,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

