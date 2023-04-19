22,824 Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 700,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,579 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 365,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 2.66.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.