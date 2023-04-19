2,729 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $259.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

