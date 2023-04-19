4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 615,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,370. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $638,910. 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

