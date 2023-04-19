71,800 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. 16,926,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,789,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

