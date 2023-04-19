995 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,062. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

