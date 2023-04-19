Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.88.

ABT stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

