AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 780,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

