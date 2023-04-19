Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE AGD opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.