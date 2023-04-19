Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.