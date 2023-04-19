abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

AWP opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

