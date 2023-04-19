Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.