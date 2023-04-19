Achain Price Reaches $0.0014 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $194,635.06 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004498 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003585 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

