AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.61

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.61 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19.60 ($0.24). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,295,131 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market cap of £150.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,007.50 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.02.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.